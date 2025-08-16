CM Sukhu announces 33 development projects worth Rs 216 crore in Mandi

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu marked the 79th Independence Day celebrations at Sarkaghat in Mandi district with a slew of major announcements and inaugurations.

The Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 33 development projects worth Rs. 216 crore across Sarkaghat, Seraj, Drang and Dharampur Assembly constituencies, aiming to bolster infrastructure, education, healthcare and water supply in the region.

Among the major projects inaugurated were Rs 54.91 crore multi-village rural piped water scheme for Baldwara, Bhadrota, and parts of Gopalpur block, Rs 32 crore Rajiv Gandhi Day Boarding School at Sarkaghat,

Rs 22.82 crore double-lane bridge with footpath over the Beas River at Kothi Pattan, Rs 11.06 crore Community Health Centre building at Marhi, Rs 4.93 crore metalling and tarring of the Naghla Redu Kaner road and Science laboratories at various senior secondary schools, including GSSS Baldwara, Paunta, and Chowk, with costs ranging from Rs 95 lakh to Rs 1.5 crore.

Infrastructure projects also included bridges, roads, panchayat ghars, patwar buildings and community centres across the region, including, Rs 1.33 crore bridge on the Nabahi-Thanda Pani link road, Rs 4.77 crore bridge over Sun Khad from Kandapatan and Rs 2.25 crore bow-string steel truss footbridge over Sun Khad to Purana Dharampur Bazar.

The Chief Minister also laid foundation stones for several new initiatives, including Rs 16.45 crore Rain Water Harvesting structure at Soan Khad, G P Chouri,

Rs 12.91 crore Government ITI at Mohin, Rs 8.83 crore sustainable service delivery water supply schemes under Jal Shakti Sub Division Baldwara, New school buildings, health centres, and roads, including Rs 1.04 crore for GSSS Chandesh and Rs. 6.07 crore for the Chandpur-Dhagwani road.

During the state-level Independence Day function, CM Sukhu also launched ‘Him Bhog’ wheat flour, daliya and turmeric products, made from naturally grown produce.

These products aim to provide consumers with chemical-free food alternatives, promoting health and supporting local organic farming initiatives.

“The projects dedicated today will significantly enhance infrastructure and improve quality of life for the people of Mandi,” said CM Sukhu.

The celebration also recognised individuals and organisations who made significant contributions in their respective fields:

Prerna Sarot Awardees:

Prof Him Chatterjee (Shimla): For reviving Kangra miniature painting and creating the world’s longest public artwork at the Pragati Maidan Tunnel, New Delhi.

Dr Ram Swaroop Shandil (Shimla): For excellence in Indian classical and folk music.

Prof Prem Kumar Khosla (Solan): For pioneering contributions to forestry education as Chancellor of Shoolini University.

Himachal Gaurav Awardees:

Chandrekha Dadhwal (Dharamshala): For her exceptional literary contributions.

Shalini Vats (Kullu): For her work empowering the visually impaired, differently-abled, women and children.

Lal Singh (Chhota Shimla): For leading over 50 projects in sustainability, biodiversity, and renewable energy.

Civil Service Awards 2025:

State Rural Livelihood Mission and the Indian Red Cross Society, Kullu were honoured for their dedicated service and impactful initiatives.

ADM Mandi Dr. Madan Kumar received award in Disaster Management from CM.

Welfare Assistance Under Flagship Schemes:

CM Sukhu distributed financial assistance under various social welfare schemes:

Rs 2 lakh each to five beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Sukh Aashray Yojana as marriage grants.

Rs 1.5 lakh each as first installment for house construction to 11 beneficiaries under the Mukhyamantri Vidhwa Evam Ekal Nari Awas Yojana.