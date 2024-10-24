Himachal CM Sukhu meets Nitin Gadkari, seeks boost to state’s infrastructure

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu met Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss vital infrastructure projects. Sukhu sought increased central assistance to enhance the state’s road, bridge, and ropeway networks.

During the meeting, Sukhu presented proposals for four new road projects, emphasising their importance for tourism and overall development in the hilly state. He stressed that roads are the state’s lifelines and suggested tunnelling options to reduce maintenance costs.

Sukhu also requested the review of the Solan-Parwanoo road realignment to address safety concerns, four-laning of remaining sections of the Shimla-Mataur national highway and new detailed project report (DPR) to tackle blind spots and sharp curves.

Gadkari assured full support for Himachal’s infrastructure initiatives.