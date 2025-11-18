Sukhu to seek legal view after State Election Commission freezes panchayat redraw

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said his government would seek legal opinion on the recent notification issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), which has frozen any changes to the structure, classification or boundaries of panchayats and urban local bodies.

Sukhu was at Gujreheda village near Gopalpur in the Kangra district on Tuesday to participate in the inauguration ceremony of a new temple dedicated to Mata Sheetla Devi which was inaugurated by spiritual guru Sri Sri Ravi Shankar performing religious ceremonies as per the traditions.

Sukhu said it would be difficult to hold elections in December due to ongoing rehabilitation efforts and harsh winter conditions. “The Disaster Act has been enforced. My primary responsibility is to deliver relief to families affected by the disaster.

Once the relief reaches them, roads in the panchayats will open,” he said, adding that many regions will be snow-covered during this period. “Keeping all these factors in mind, we are working accordingly. Panchayat elections will be held and there is no doubt about it,” the Chief Minister assured.

He also stated that the government is legally reviewing new panchayat boundaries and all related reorganisations. “We are legally examining the new panchayat boundaries and reorganisations and further action will be taken as per the law,” Sukhu said.

It may be mentioned that the state government had earlier requested the SEC to postpone the panchayat and municipal polls, citing extensive damage caused by monsoon fury this year. The government argued that both government and private properties had suffered heavy losses and that officials were deeply involved in restoration work.

However, shortly after making this request, the state Cabinet approved the process of reorganising panchayats, an action that reportedly ‘irked’ the SEC.

The commission viewed the move as one that could potentially push the election schedule further, prompting it to freeze any reorganisation of panchayat or municipal boundaries to ensure timely conduct of polls.

The terms of the PRIs will end on January 31, 2026, while the tenure of 50 ULBs will end on January 18. The term of four municipal corporations – Dharamsala, Palampur, Mandi and Solan – will end on April 13 next year.