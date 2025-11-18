Raulane: The mysterious, vibrant festival of Himachal you’ve never heard of, but must see

The Raulane Festival is a solemn yet deeply spiritual celebration that honours celestial beings called ‘Sauni’ and bids them farewell as spring approaches.

The surreal costumes, the masked men, and the mystical winter ritual rooted in ancient folklore have become the internet’s latest fascination.

During the celebrations, two men are chosen to embody a symbolic spiritual couple: Raula (the groom) and Raulane (the bride).

They wear heavy woollen garments, thick gloves, and masks — every inch of skin is concealed. In this transformation, they become a link between villagers and the sauni.

Raulane, the “bride”, is dressed in traditional Kinnauri women’s clothes: a doru (shawl), a choli, and a pattu (a waist shawl).

She also wears a gachchi, a belt-like cloth wrapped around her waist. Her headgear is elaborate. It’s decorated with local flowers and colourful cotton seeds (Bakhri Kan).

The raula’s clothing is more restrained compared to the raulane, but still very traditional: woollen garments tailored to the cold. He covers his face with a red cloth or veil. He may carry a dagger (rakas), which is symbolic.

The festival can last several days. Together, they lead a quiet procession — during which people dance, chant and beat drums — through the village to the Nagin Narayan Temple, where they perform a slow, meditative dance.

This dance is more than performance — it’s a spiritual bridge between the human realm and the world of the sauni.

The legend

According to local folklore, these mountain fairies — or guardian spirits — descend from their high meadows during the harsh winter months to shield the villagers from danger.

As spring arrives, the spirits retreat to their mythical homes. This festival is the villagers’ way of saying “thank you” and bidding farewell before the sauni depart.

The most intriguing part of the festival — which has left netizens in a frenzy — is the total concealment of faces. Locals believe the anonymity aspect prevents human energy from disrupting the sacred ritual.

The mask acts as a boundary: participants shed their individual identities and become vessels — no longer ordinary villagers, but spiritual intermediaries.

The festival’s haunting beauty — shimmering silver jewelry, hidden identities and the stillness of the dance — have left many captivated.

It is not a tourist spectacle. There is no pomp and show. The ritual is intimate, handcrafted and deeply rooted in belief. For the villagers, participating is a sacred responsibility — a way to honour their spiritual lineage.