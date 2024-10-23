Tirthan valley residents grapple with frequent power disruptions

Residents of remote gram panchayats in the Tirthan valley of Kullu district are facing frequent power outages.

The villagers, particularly from Mashiyar, Majhli and Kameda areas, are the worst hit because of power disruptions for nearly two months, primarily due to a malfunctioning transformer.

Local leaders, including former vice-president of a panchayat Prakash Thakur and many ward members, said that since August 7, the malfunctioning transformer at Majhli has led to severe electricity problems. Electricity Department officials during an inspection on August 8 found that several parts of the transformer were damaged. The department indicated that the transformer would have to operate on a reduced capacity of two phases instead of the standard three phases and promised to replace it with a new one.

Over 70 days have passed since the issue cropped up and the villagers are frustrated with the lack of progress made to restore the transformer. They noted that the transformer frequently malfunctions, especially during peak load times in the morning and the evening, causing inconvenience to people.

With the winter approaching fast, the urgency of a reliable electricity supply network is being felt. The villagers have expressed concerns as the power demand is bound to go up for heating and lighting purposes during the winter. They have requested the Electricity Department to prioritise the installation of a higher-capacity transformer before the onset of the winter.

Shashikant, Assistant Engineer of Banjar Electrical subdivision, said that the department was aware of the problem and would resolve it. He added that a few people were involved in power theft in the Thirthan valley, which was also a reason for low voltage and power outages. A fine of around Rs 8 lakh had been imposed on such offenders.

Earlier, a snag had developed in an electricity transformer, which the department had rectified. To deal with the low voltage issue, there is a plan to install an electricity transformer in every village.

Banjar MLA Surender Shourie said, “The low voltage issue and power supply outages are common in several panchayats of the Thirthan valley. To combat this problem, a proposal was made during the BJP regime to set up a 33 Kv station in the Thirthan valley and land for it had been identified. The money has also been approved for the purpose. I will raise the issue with the state government to float a tender for setting up a 33 Kv station, which will solve the problem,” he added.