Kiratpur-Manali four-lane: Pandoh bypass Takoli project will be completed in one year

Shimla: Tourists visiting the plains of Manali will also get to travel from Pandoh to Hanogi through tunnels. At present, five tunnels of this project have been restored for traffic.

Pandoh Bypass Takoli, the most challenging project of the strategically important Kiratpur-Manali four-lane, will be ready by July 2024. Tourists visiting the plains of Manali will also get to travel from Pandoh to Hanogi through tunnels.

At present, five tunnels of this project have been restored for traffic. While a target has been set to restore the remaining five tunnels in about a year.

In this project, the work of two tunnels being constructed near Deod is progressing day and night. Two tunnels of 2800 meters each are being constructed from Dayod to Khotinala.

Of these, the target is to break through one tunnel by the end of September 2023. While the second tunnel will be built by October. The digging of one tunnel has been only 100 meters and the other has been only 270 meters.

Both these tunnels will emerge in Khotinala. There two bridges of 127.50 meters long have been built at a height of 54 meters to connect them with other tunnels.

Two tunnels of 600 meters each from Khotinala to Hanogi are also ready. A 75-meter-long bridge is being constructed at a height of 14.5 meters near Hanogi. Whose work is going on.

Presently traffic has been restored from Hanogi to Jhalogi. In which two tunnels of 2200 meters each from Hanogi to Ransnala, a small bridge has been built to connect the tunnels at Ransnala.

After this, two tunnels of 1800 meters have been made from Ransnala to Davada. An 840-meter-long grand flyover has been built near Davada.

After this, again a tunnel of 1400 meters has been made which comes out near Jhalogi. This work has been completed.

Presently the work of Thalaut bypass is going on.

In which two 80-meter cut and cover tunnels are ready. The 2800 meter Thalout tunnel is also ready and its work is also in the final stage. The work of 100-meter cut and cover tunnel is going on near Aut.

An 80.5-meter-long bridge is being built here at a height of 21.5 metres. Whose work is left? On the other hand, the team leader of Shahpurji Pallonji Company Adarsh Panhotra said that more than 75 percent work of Pandoh bypass Takoli project has been completed. After completing the remaining work by July 2024, this project will be opened for public.

The work of Pandoh bypass Takoli project was full of challenges. Here on one side the Beas river was flowing and on the other side there was the challenge of standing mountains.

With everyone’s hard work, the project is in its final stage. The remaining part of the project will also be commissioned soon.- Ranjeet Kumar Singh, Project Manager, AFCONS