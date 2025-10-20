Tourists warned against visiting riverbanks in Lahaul-Spiti areas

With the onset of winter season, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has issued a public safety advisory, warning tourists and locals against venturing near riverbanks and streams.

The advisory comes in response to people often visiting dangerous zones near rivers to take photographs and selfies — a trend that has become increasingly risky due to changing weather conditions.

The advisory mentions vulnerable areas between Koksar and Tandi (Keylong) and between Athargoo Bridge and Sumdo (Kaza), where icy conditions have rendered riverbanks slippery and hazardous.

According to Lahaul and Spiti Superintendent of Police Shivani Mehla, the riverbanks in these regions are now covered with thin layers of ice due to plummeting temperatures, increasing the risk of slips, falls or accidental drowning.

The Chandra River is currently flowing with icy cold water, making rescue operations even more difficult and dangerous.

“The formation of ice sheets and the unpredictable flow of water poses a serious threat to anyone attempting to approach or enter the river.

Such reckless behaviour not only endangers individuals’ lives but also puts the lives of rescue personnel at risk,” the advisory stated.

To ensure public safety, the district police have strictly advised revellers against approaching or entering any river or stream during this season.

“Violators of this directive may face legal consequences, including up to eight days of imprisonment, a fine ranging from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, or both,” the SP said.

The SP has urged all tourists and residents to comply with the advisory to ensure a safe and accident-free winter season in the Lahaul-Spiti district.

Authorities have emphasised that these precautions are essential not just for personal safety but for the broader well-being of the community and rescue services that operate in these remote and treacherous conditions.