Training for 246 cops begins

A training course for the 38th batch of the Upper Class Course for police officers commenced at the Himachal Pradesh Police Training College in Daroh, located around 20 km from here.

As part of this ambitious programme, 246 trainees will undergo training to become sub-inspectors. The course was officially inaugurated by Soumya Sambasivan, IPS, principal of the institute. The training will span 48 days.

Principal Sambasivan said the course includes comprehensive modules on yoga, physical training, parade drills and criminal law education.

She emphasised that the training curriculum has been specially designed to focus on the new criminal laws, aiming to strengthen the trainees’ capabilities in investigating offences under the updated legal framework.

“This course will not only develop physical and mental discipline but also ensure that officers are well-versed in the legal tools they’ll need in the field,” she added.