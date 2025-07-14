Without money, flood-hit Seraj families unable to buy medicines, baby food

Hundreds of families of the Seraj Assembly constituency in Mandi district, which were hit hard by devastating cloudbursts and flashfloods on June 30, continue to reel under the aftermath of the tragedy.

While the district administration has set up relief camps and is providing basic aid like ration kits and blankets, a severe lack of cash support has emerged as the most urgent need of the disaster-affected families.

In the absence of cash, they are unable to purchase essential items like baby food, medicines, school supplies and clothes.

The families, which had lost their homes, belongings and sources of livelihood, are at present sheltered in relief camps set up at the rest house of the Jal Shakti Department at Swandigala, Panchayat Bhawans at Bada and Bagsyad and the Public Works Department (PWD) Rest House in Thunag.

They are thankful to the district administration for the immediate shelter and food assistance but many of them are without money and now facing the harsh realities of life.

Purnavati staying at the Jal Shakti Department Rest House at Swandigala shares her distressing experience.

“My one-year-old child needs milk but I do not have money to buy it. The government is giving us ration but without cash how do I meet such basic needs?” she asks tearfully.

At the Thunag relief camp, Prem Singh expresses frustration over the poor quality of blankets distributed among the affected families.

“The blankets are wet and unusable, especially during the monsoon weather. But more than that, we are suffering because we do not have money.

My daughter is studying in the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, Dharamsala, and I do not know how I will finance her education now. Our house and shop were completely destroyed in the rain disaster,” he laments.

The district administration has provided Rs 5,000 each as immediate relief to the affected families but many of them say that it is woefully inadequate considering the scale of their losses and daily needs.

Similar concerns are raised by other families sheltered in various other relief camps.