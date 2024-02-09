Three cabinet sub committees formed in Himachal, approval to fill many posts, know major decisions

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Cabinet meeting was held on Friday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. Many big decisions were taken in the meeting. In the meeting, it was decided to form three cabinet sub-committees on various subjects.

A cabinet sub-committee has been formed under the chairmanship of Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri to quickly resolve the pending recruitment cases due to paper leak considering the legal aspects.

Cabinet ministers Vikramaditya Singh, Yadvindra Goma, Harshvardhan Chauhan and Jagat Singh Negi will be its members.

Apart from this, it has also been decided to form two cabinet sub-committees to look into matters related to revenue and government buildings. In the meeting, BDO offices will be opened in Palampur and Bata of Baddi-Nalagarh.

In the meeting, approval was given to fill nine posts of Tehsildars and 19 posts of Naib Tehsildars. At the same time, five posts of State Administrative Service will be filled. Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi gave information about the cabinet decisions.

During this, Cabinet Minister Yadavindra Goma was also present. Amendment in the lease rule was approved. The price of forest-converted land has been fixed at Rs 5 per square metre. Entries will now be made immediately in the Panchayat register.

There will be no need to wait for 31st March for this. With this, people will not have to wait long for birth, death or other types of certificates. Patwar circle will open in Jharmajri. Six posts will be filled in the tourism department.