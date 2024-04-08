Kangra: Paragliding woman pilot dies after falling in Beed of Baijnath, lost control as soon as she took off

Deceased pilot Ritu Chopra, wife of Ashutosh Chopra, was a resident of G 34, Sector 25 Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Ashutosh is serving as Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force.

A woman pilot, who was flying from Beed, the world famous paragliding site, died after falling while paragliding. Deceased pilot Ritu Chopra, wife of Ashutosh Chopra, was a resident of G 34, Sector 25 Noida, Gautam Budh Nagar. Ashutosh is serving as Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force. The couple has been coming to Beed for the last six years and enjoying paragliding.

He had reached Beed in Baijnath only two days ago. At around 12:55 pm on Sunday afternoon, the husband and wife took off from Beed in separate paragliders, but shortly after take off, the woman lost control of the paraglider and fell on a hill adjacent to a village called Sansal. The husband saw the woman falling. He immediately landed and informed the Baijnath Police, local administration and his colleagues from the Indian Air Force.

Within a short time the Air Force helicopter reached there. During the rescue operation, the woman was taken out from the hill and taken to Baijnath Hospital. Doctors declared the woman dead in the hospital. After this, the husband took the woman’s body to Noida in an Air Force helicopter. Baijnath police station DSP Purna Chand Thukral said that the cause of the accident is being investigated.