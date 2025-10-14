UP man dies after being run over by bus near Shimla

An Uttar Pradesh resident was killed after being run over by a Haryana Roadways bus in Fagu, about 19 km from Shimla, police said.

According to police, the accident occurred today while the deceased was waiting for a bus in Fagu. At that moment, a Haryana Roadways bus heading towards Shimla from Theog approached the bus stop.

Sarfaraz knocked on the front door in an attempt to board, but the driver did not open it. He then hurried to the rear of the bus carrying his bag.

Allegedly unaware of his presence, the driver began moving the vehicle and Sarfaraz slipped and got caught under the back wheel of the bus, suffering severe injuries to his leg and waist.

He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, where a doctor later declared him brought dead.

Police officials confirmed the report and said a case under Section 281 (rash driving) and 106 (1) (causing death by negligence) and further investigation is going on.