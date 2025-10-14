In a major relief to the residents and tourists, the BRO has restored the Sumdo-Kaza-Gramphu highway for the movement of 4×4 vehicles.

The crucial mountain route, which connects Spiti valley with Manali and Lahaul, was inaccessible since October 6 due to heavy snowfall at the Kunzum Pass.

The closure of the highway had cut off Spiti Valley from Manali and the Lahaul side, causing disruption in connectivity and movement of essential supplies.

The reopening of the road has been welcomed by the local population, who had been facing isolation and logistical challenges due to the blocked Pass.

Padma Dorje, former member of Zila Parishad, Lahaul and Spiti from Kaza ward, hailed the BRO for restoring this highway to traffic. Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana also appreciated the efforts of the BRO.

According to officials from the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Lahaul and Spiti, the road has been opened only for light four-wheel drive (4×4) vehicles as of now.

The movement of vehicles, however, will also depend on prevailing weather conditions. Authorities have advised travellers and residents to remain cautious, especially during early morning and late evening hours, when temperatures dip and road surface may become slippery.

Tourists heading to the scenic Spiti valley can now access the region from Manali and Lahaul side. Local businesses and transporters are hopeful that the partial reopening will help revive the tourism-dependent economy, which sees a sharp dip during harsh winter months and prolonged road closures.

BRO teams are now focusing on clearing snow from the road to make it suitable for movement of heavy vehicles.

Officials say that efforts are going on a war footing to widen the road to ensure easier passage of larger transport vehicles. This is crucial for transporting supplies before the onset of harsh winter.

Travellers planning a journey to Spiti valley are advised to check local weather and road advisories before embarking on their trips.