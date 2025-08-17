Verify your e-KYC before Aug 31 for pension benefits

The Department of Social Justice and Empowerment has developed a new mobile application to facilitate online (e-KYC) verification of beneficiaries under various social security pension schemes.

A department spokesperson said the verification process has been initiated to ensure the seamless transfer of social security pensions directly into beneficiaries’ bank or post office savings accounts.

Beneficiaries have been urged to complete their e-KYC by visiting the nearest Anganwadi centre with the required documents before August 31, 2025.

For assistance or further information regarding the verification process, beneficiaries can contact their nearest Child Development Project Supervisor, Tehsil Welfare Officer or Child Development Project Officer, the spokesperson added.