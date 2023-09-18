Tourist activity increased in Himachal, tourist places regained their charm

Shimla: After the rains have subsided and the highways have been restored, tourists are turning to Himachal. This weekend, on Saturday and Sunday, the tourist places of the state were buzzing with tourists. Now tourism business is slowly getting back on track in the state.

A large number of tourists from outside states are visiting the mountains. Even on this weekend, tourists from other states including Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and Chandigarh came to visit Himachal. Tourism business is increasing after the rains and landslides stopped in the state.

On Sunday, tourists were seen strolling in other tourist places including Shimla, Kasauli, Kullu, Manali, Dharamshala, Dalhousie, and Khajjiar.

On Saturday, over the weekend, 40 percent occupancy was recorded in hotels in Shimla and 60 percent in Kasauli. Whereas in the past the occupancy here was 10 to 15 percent. Apart from this, these days the occupancy in the hotels of Dharamshala is 40 to 50 percent.

A cricket match is to be held in Dharamshala in the month of October, due to which advance booking has already started. Up to 50 percent discount is being given in the fares of Tourism Development Corporation hotels.

Business is less in Manali now, spring will come soon

The influx of tourists in Manali is not gaining momentum. However, due to the closure of the Shimla-Kinnaur Highway near Nigulsari, tourists going to Leh Ladakh and Lahaul-Spiti are leaving via Manali and have also started staying in hotels in Manali. Manali Hotel Association says that advance booking for the Dussehra festival has started coming.