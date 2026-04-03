When a devotee writes to Yamraj!

In an age of instant messages and digital prayers, a handwritten letter has quietly captured attention in the remote town of Bharmour in Chamba district.

Addressed to Dharmaraj (Yamraj), revered as the Lord of Justice, the letter was sent by a devotee from Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, and carries a deeply personal set of nine wishes.

The sender introduces himself as a devoted follower and friend of Shani Dev (God of Karma and Retribution) and hence a younger brother to Dharamraj.

Speaking of his financial struggles and an inability to travel for darshan, the devotee, rather asking for wealth or success, wishes for good health, purpose and rebirth in India.

He seeks a life free from serious illness so he can continue engaging in social service. He expresses a desire for a long life, even beyond a hundred years, not merely to exist, but to experience life fully.

One of the most striking requests is about the end of life. He wishes that when his time does come, Dharmaraj himself should appear and instead of using his snare to extract his soul should call him gently, “Come, let’s go, I have come to take you.”

At the same time, the letter reveals a hope for renewal. The devotee asks for rebirth in India, in a poor family, with the presence of loving parents.

Rather than seeking privilege, he seeks connection and belonging. The devotee also desires to retain memories of his past life, so that he does not repeat the same mistakes.

Expressing a desire to complete his education which he could not do in this life, Rao also wishes a blissful marriage with his beloved.

Temple priest Bhuvnesh Dutt said while such letters are uncommon, they are treated with respect. “Special prayers have been offered for the devotee, acknowledging the sincerity behind his words,” he said.

The Dharmaraj Mahadev Temple in Bharmour is a unique and intriguing 7th Century shrine. Located in the ancient Chaurasi temple complex.

The temple also called Dharmeshwar Mahadev, the deity here is worshipped in the form of a Shivling, symbolising a blend of Shaivite traditions with the idea of cosmic justice. According to local tradition, every soul must pass through his court here before moving on to heaven or hell.

There is also seat of Chitragupta (The record-keeper of human deeds) in front of the temple and one empty room which is considered room of Chitragupta.

Known locally as “Dhai-podi” (meaning two and a half steps), it is regarded as the first stop for every departed soul, serving as a gateway to Yamaloka.