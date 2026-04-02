Himachal toll tax rates revised: Here’s what you need to know

The Himachal Pradesh government today notified the revised rates of entry tax on certain categories of vehicles. The rates have been rationalised following massive protests in the border areas of Himachal and Punjab.

As per the notification, the toll tax on the passenger vehicles, up to 12 plus one, registered in other states, have been fixed at Rs 100. It will not be applicable on private vehicles registered under Motor Vehicle Act in Himachal.

For Light Commercial Vehicles, Light Goods Vehicles or mini bus and trucks up to two axles, the toll has been fixed at Rs 320. And for three axle commercial vehicles, the toll tax has been fixed at Rs 570.

All light vehicles, whether commercial (including taxi) or private, registered in the state are exempted from the tax.