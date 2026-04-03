3 Nauni alumni selected as ICFRE Scientists, secure 3 of 4 posts

In a significant achievement, three alumni of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Solan have brought laurels to the institution by securing three out of four posts in the prestigious Scientist ‘B’ (Forestry) Examination conducted by Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE) in January this year. The results were declared earlier this week.

The successful candidates — Jatin Kumar, Uday Kumar Lodh and Deepshikha Singh — are alumni of the Department of Silviculture and Agroforestry, College of Forestry.

Jatin Kumar, a resident of Sihardi in Dharampur, secured the top rank in the forestry discipline. He completed his PhD in Agroforestry in 2024 and was the departmental topper.

Uday Kumar Lodh, hailing from Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, completed his PhD in Forestry in 2023, while Deepshikha Singh, from Bhagalpur, Bihar, completed her MSc in Forestry in 2022.

Their success in one of the most competitive examinations in the field reflects their perseverance and academic excellence.

It also highlights the quality education, strong research orientation and mentorship provided by the university. Students of the Department of Silviculture have consistently secured top ranks in various national-level competitive examinations.

Vice-Chancellor Rajeshwar Chandel termed the achievement a proud moment for the university.

He said the selection reflects the dedication of both the students and their mentors, and expressed confidence that these young scientists would contribute significantly to the nation’s forestry sector with integrity and excellence.