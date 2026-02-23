Woman arrested from Punjab’s Kharar for duping Shimla resident of Rs 25 lakh

A woman was arrested from Kharar in Mohali district of Punjab for allegedly duping another woman, a Shimla resident, of Rs 25 lakh on the pretext of getting her a Canadian visa.

According to a complaint filed by victim Bhavna’s brother at a Shimla police station, the accused took the money from them for getting Bhavna the visa.

The police registered a case and sent teams to Punjab to nab the accused.

Manju, who repeatedly changed her location and phone SIMs to evade arrest, was arrested from a flat in Kharar on February 22 and brought back to Shimla.

SSP Gaurav Singh said an investigation is on.