Drug mafia trapped in police maze, large amount of cash including 107 grams of currency notes recovered.

Shimla: It has become not only difficult but impossible to crack the maze created by the District Police Noorpur by the drug mafia.

In the same series, on Wednesday also the police succeeded in seizing 107.40 grams of chitta and cash worth Rs. 60 thousand in Chhanni.

It happened that when the police raided near Baba Peer Temple in Chhanni on Wednesday, 107.40 grams of chitta and cash worth Rs 60 thousand were recovered from Pradeep Kumar alias Shankar, resident of Chhanni.

SP Nurpur Ashok Ratan said that the police has arrested the accused and further action is being taken. This police campaign will continue in future also.