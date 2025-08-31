10 pilgrims lost lives during Manimahesh Yatra: Chamba admn

In the wake of rumours about a large number of deaths of pilgrims headed for Manimahesh Yatra, the Chamba administration released the list of casualties reported in the district since August 24, when the region was battered by heavy rains.

According to report, 10 persons have died in different incidents, while eight others sustained injuries and four remain missing.

On August 24, Nirmala Devi went missing after being buried under debris in a landslide at Dugi village in Salooni.

The following day, three devotees from Punjab lost their lives due to lack of oxygen. On the same day, Darshana Devi, died after being struck by a shooting stone in Bharmour.

On August 26, the situation worsened across Chamba. Two children were washed away in floodwaters in Rathiara Nallah near Khajjiar, while incidents of shooting stones near Mehla and Kalaal claimed three lives and left several others seriously injured.

The same day in Tissa, Rekha Devi, died in a landslide while two others sustained injuries.

On August 28, Sagar Bhatnagar and Rekha Devi, lost their lives on the Kugti circumambulation route, while in Tissa, two devotees who had set out for Gadassru Mahadev went missing.

In another case, Ankit Mahajan, a 36-year-old resident of Nurpur in Kangra district, also went missing after reaching Manimahesh. His vehicle was found parked near the guest house on August 27 but no contact could be established with him thereafter.

The administration has clarified that the confirmed death toll stands at 10 and not higher as speculated on social media. It further stated that four persons were still missing and eight had been reported injured.

The authorities have urged people not to indulge in speculation and to rely only on official updates for accurate information.