Israel youth goes missing on Triund trek, dist admin launches search op

A young man from Israel has gone missing on the trek to Triund. He began his walk on Friday from Dharamkot village near McLeodganj in the Kangra district.

He has been identified as Samuel Vengrinovic (35).

Samuel’s partner Ediblam, who was part of the same group, gave the missing report to the McLeodganj police.

She said they had come to Himachal two weeks back in a group of five and were staying in Dharamkot village.

As soon as the district administration got the information, the local police launched a search operation.

A joint team of the police, SDRF and DDMA has been deployed in Triund, Indrahar Pass, Jot and surrounding inaccessible areas.

Kangra SP Shalini Agnihotri said, considering the seriousness of the matter, the information has been sent to the Israel Embassy in New Delhi through the state government.

She said, the administration is constantly monitoring the search operation and the teams were on high alert, adding that a team from the mountaineering institute had also been called.

She urged the tourists to inform the local police before going on a trek and to follow the guidelines issued on weather, safety and route.