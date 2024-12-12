Schemes for small farmers, children and tribals

Amidst BJP accusations of non-fulfilment of guarantees by the Congress, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched six new schemes including purchase of organic compost at Rs 300 per quintal.

During the rally at Bilaspur, the Chief Minister introduced ‘Him Bhog Atta’ prepared from maize grown using natural farming practices. “The government procured 398 metric tonnes of maize from 1,506 farmers in 10 districts and transferred Rs 1.20 crore directly to their bank accounts,” he said.

To benefit small farmers and livestock owners, Sukhu launched a scheme to purchase organic compost and vermin-compost at Rs 300 per quintal. The CM also handed over keys to 16 electric taxi owners under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Start-up Scheme 2023.

The state government also rolled out Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana by disbursing Rs 1.38 crore to the eligible 5,145 beneficiaries. The scheme will cover education of 23,000 children.

The CM also launched Rs 1,292 crore Himachal Pradesh Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation and Value Addition Project (HP Shiva) to expand horticulture development across seven districts. It will cover 6,000 hectares, promoting the cultivation of fruits like oranges, guavas, litchi and plums.

Sukhu flagged five mobile Ayush healthcare units to serve remote tribal regions, including Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti, Chamba and Shillai block of Sirmaur district. Each unit would have an experienced medical team offering Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathy treatments.

The CM also extended financial aid amounting to Rs 1.90 crore under the Mukhyamantri Sukh-Ashray Yojana (MMSAY) to 197 beneficiaries in Bilaspur district.