As many as 19 people were injured as an HRTC bus overturned at Sariyang village in this district on Friday morning.

There were 32 people on the bus which was on its way from Sheelghat to Shimla.

Though the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, the driver said a pressure pipe got burst and in a bid to avert a mishap he rammed the bus into a hill, causing it to overturn, said DSP Sandeep Sharma.

Ambulances were rushed to the spot. The injured were taken to Arki civil hospital.