Committed to strengthening health services in remote areas: Baijnath MLA

Baijnath MLA Kishori Lal on Tuesday reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring quality healthcare in remote and tribal regions such as Chhota Bhangal in Kangra district.

Addressing mediapersons in Baijnath, the MLA highlighted the government’s continued efforts under the National Health Mission (NHM) to bridge the healthcare gap in inaccessible areas.

He said Rs 55.91 crore was spent under NHM in Kangra district during the financial year 2023-24, with a significant portion directed towards improving medical facilities for the underserved.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, special emphasis has been laid on the uplift of health services in tribal belts and far-flung regions,” said Kishori Lal.

He added that the Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Kothi Khoar in Chhota Bhangal, situated at an altitude of 8,000 feet, has been made functional with the appointment of medical officers, para-medical staff and the installation of essential equipment.

He further stated that, apart from tribal belts, rural health centres across the state will also be upgraded with improved infrastructure and regular functioning of Jan Arogya Samitis (community health committees) to enhance grassroots participation in health planning.

The MLA directed health officials to work in close coordination with the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) to implement child health programmes, Janani Suraksha Yojana, adolescent health initiatives and schemes aimed at improving the health of malnourished children.

“This integrated approach will help in delivering targeted healthcare solutions to the most vulnerable populations in our society,” he said.