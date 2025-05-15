Class X toppers of Himachal Pradesh Board share their dreams and future plans

Saina Thakur, a student of Neugal Model Public Senior Secondary School, Bhawarna (Kangra), has topped this year’s matriculation exam by securing 696 out of 700 marks, an outstanding 99.43%.

Her success has brought immense pride to her family, school and teachers. Principal Nisha Guleria praised her as a “diamond spreading illumination across the state”.

Saina hails from a humble background. Her father works in a hotel in Jalandhar, while her mother, Poonam Thakur, is a homemaker. Her younger brother studies in Class 7. Saina feels proud to see her grandparents overjoyed by her success.

School Chairman Ankush Katoch described her as a complete all-rounder who has excelled in academics, sports and extracurricular activities. A consistent topper since Nursery, Saina plans to continue her 10+2 studies at the same school and aims to top the state again.

Inspired by APJ Abdul Kalam and Swami Vivekananda, Saina aspires to crack the JEE and pursue a career in Information Technology.

She credits her success to her family, teachers, and most importantly, her school, which she says has played a pivotal role in shaping her future.

A passionate reader, Saina often studies late into the night and manages her routine with short naps. She loves reading novels and remains dedicated to her goals. Her message to fellow students is: “Stay focused, study consistently, and avoid distractions.”

Her journey stands as an inspiration for students aiming for excellence with dedication and perseverance.

Ridhima aspires to be IAS officer

Ridhima Sharma, a student of Radha Krishna Public School, Ghandalwin in Bilaspur district, secured the second position in the Class 10 merit list declared by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education.

She scored an impressive 695 out of 700 marks, achieving 99.29% and missing the top spot by just one mark. The topper, Sania Thakur from Kangra, scored 696 marks.

Speaking to The Tribune, Ridhima credited her success to her parents and teachers, saying their constant support and guidance helped her excel. She expressed her aspiration to become an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer.

Though the school is situated in Bilaspur, Ridhima hails from Tihra village in the Bhoranj subdivision of Hamirpur district.

Principal Sunil Thakur expressed pride in Ridhima’s achievement, stating it brings greater responsibility for the school and staff to continue delivering strong academic results. He called it a proud moment for the institution.

Ridhima’s parents, Naresh Sharma and Anita Sharma, shared their joy and pledged to keep supporting her educational journey. They termed her achievement a major milestone and expressed hope for her future success.

Parnika sets sight on civil services

Parnika Sharma, who secured the third position in the state, didn’t have to look for inspiration beyond her home. Her two elder sisters had also finished in the merit list of the school exams, and are now doing MBBS and BTech.

“They have been a source of huge inspiration for me along with my parents. I worked really hard and an extremely happy with the result,” said Parnika, a student of Minerva Senior Secondary School, Ghumarwin, Bilaspur. She secured 694 marks out of 700 to take the third spot in the merit list.

Apart from studying four to five hours after school throughout the year, Parnika said staying away from social media also helped her score well.

“Social media is a distraction, so I stayed completely away from it,” said Parnika. She expressed gratitude to her teachers as well, who helped her score so well in the exam. With her sister choosing to become doctor and engineer, Parnika has set her sights on becoming a civil servant.

Her father Ajay Sharma, a lecturer at Government Senior Secondary School, is understandably over the moon. “I am really proud of my all three daughters. They have made me proud time and again,” he said.

Dream big & chase your dreams: Navya

A student of Government Senior Secondary School, Shimla, Navya Sharma scored 692 marks to finish joint fifth in the merit list of the Class X exam in the state. Sounding extremely happy with her result, Navya credited her teachers for her performance.

“Our teachers have worked extremely hard throughout the year to help us perform well. Besides, my mother is very supportive and always encourages me to do well.

I am glad that I could live up to the expectations of my teachers and mother,” said Navya. The confident girl did not hesitate in giving herself a pat on the back. “Besides, your own hard work also matter a lot. So, I would give some credit to myself as well,” she said.

Aspiring to become an IAS officer, Navya said she had prepared a schedule, which she followed diligently. “One can’t study all the time. But when it was time to study, I did it with full concentration.

Besides, I spent time with my family,” she said. Sending out a message to students who couldn’t do well in the exam, Navya said they should not feel discouraged or demotivated.

“A progressive mindset is more important than marks. Marks are merely numbers, sometimes you will it, sometimes you won’t. What’s more important is that we grow every day. We all should dream big and chase our dreams,” she said.