Shimla Muslim panel offers to demolish illegal structure

A day after Hindu outfits held a massive protest against the “illegal mosque” in Sanjauli, the representatives of the Masjid committee on Thursday offered to demolish the illegal portion of the mosque if permitted.

“We have submitted a memorandum to Shimla MC Commissioner, wherein we have said the portion, which is illegal should be sealed for the time being. And we have also requested the MC Commissioner to allow us to demolish the portion that it considers illegal,” said one member of the delegation

The delegation said they made this decision to ensure the decade-old brotherhood between the two communities is not affected. “We will accept whatever decision comes from the court. We have no objection if the court pronounces the decision to demolish the illegal portion. If it allows us, we will remove it ourselves,” he said.

A representative further said they had no idea that the construction of a mosque would cause so much inconvenience to the local people that thousands of them would come out in the streets in protest. “If we had known this, we would have asked the Muslims to stop the construction,” he said.

Meanwhile, commercial establishments were closed in many parts of the Himachal Pradesh capital on Thursday in support of protesters who have been demanding the demolition of illegal portions of a mosque in the densely populated Sanjauli area.