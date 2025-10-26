2 houses of habitual drug traffickers demolished in Himachal’s Nurpur, 2 attached

The operation was carried out under the supervision of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Indora) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, following orders issued by the Additional District Magistrate.

A Quick Response Team and a large contingent of police personnel were deployed on the site during the demolition drive, which was executed using a JCB machine.

The Superintendent of Police of Kangra and Nurpur, Ashok Rattan, said the action was part of the district’s zero-tolerance policy towards drug trafficking.

“The accused had illegally occupied government land and constructed houses using money earned from the drug trade,” he said.

As per details, the houses of Sonia, wife of Narendra Kumar, and Paramjeet alias Gosha, wife of Ajay, both residents of Bhadroya, were demolished. The houses of Deepak Raj alias Deepa, son of Manohar Lal, and Bua Das, son of Jagdish Raj, also from Bhadroya, were attached as per the revenue laws.

Police investigations revealed that all four accused were habitual offenders involved in narcotics smuggling across Himachal Pradesh and Punjab states.

A probe by the district administration found that their houses were built on government land. Following verification by the Revenue Department, the Assistant Collector issued eviction warrants under Section 163 of the Himachal Pradesh Land Revenue Act, 1954, and Paragraph 13.15 of the Land Records Rules, 1992.

Two of the illegal structures were subsequently demolished, while two were attached by the administration.

Rattan said that nine cases were registered against Sonia, including several under the NDPS Act between 2017 and 2025 in Nurpur, Damtal and Pathankot. Recoveries from her in different cases included heroin quantities ranging from 2 to 12 grams and cash amounts.

Paramjeet alias Gosha faces seven cases registered between 2017 and 2024, involving heroin seizures ranging from 0.98 grams to 11.63 grams and Rs 40,000 in cash.

Deepak Raj has two cases against him, including one for possession of 5.52 grams of heroin (2020) and another under IPC sections (2023).

Bua Das is accused in two cases, including the recovery of 700 capsules of Provonspas (2020) and 23.26 grams of heroin (2024).

The local police had also claimed that he and his son Rohit were earlier arrested for possession of over one kilogram of heroin and cash exceeding Rs 1 crore.