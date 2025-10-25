State to invite global bids for running Hotel Wildflower Hall

The long-standing uncertainty over the management of the iconic Hotel Wildflower Hall near Mashobra has finally been resolved, with the Himachal Pradesh government deciding to invite global bids from leading international hotel chains to operate the seven-star heritage property.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. The cabinet concluded that only a reputed global hospitality brand could efficiently manage and maintain the standards of this high-end property, nestled amidst dense deodar forests near Shimla.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said the cabinet had entrusted a Government of India undertaking with the task of preparing and inviting global tenders. “The aim is to ensure that only competent and renowned hotel chains participate, guaranteeing world-class management and higher revenue for the state,” he said.

Chauhan added that since regaining ownership, the state government had already earned Rs 425 crore in revenue from the hotel. The property is currently being run by the Oberoi Group on an interim basis, until a new operator is finalised through the global bidding process.

The state regained full control of Wildflower Hall on March 31, 2025, following a two-decade-long legal battle with East India Hotels Ltd (EIHL), the parent company of the Oberoi Group. The Supreme Court had, in February 2024, ordered the transfer of ownership back to the Himachal Pradesh government, upholding earlier arbitral and court rulings in its favour.

The dispute dates back to 2002, when the state government terminated its agreement with EIHL, alleging violations of contract terms. What followed was a prolonged legal tussle before various forums, ultimately restoring the property to the state.

With the cabinet’s latest decision, the government aims to secure both prestige and profitability from this premier mountain resort, ensuring that Wildflower Hall continues to shine as one of India’s finest heritage hotels.