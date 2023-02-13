When will the Budget Session of Himachal Vidhan Sabha, What stand will the Government take on schools? Decision on 16 February

Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu has called a cabinet meeting on Thursday, February 16. The Chief Minister is reaching Shimla on Monday afternoon after visiting Delhi and Goa and as soon as he arrives, an emergency meeting of some departments has been held.

There will be a meeting with truck operators on the cement dispute today itself. After this, there will be a second meeting of the cabinet on 16 February.

The first meeting of the new government was held on 13 January. In the cabinet meeting to be held on February 16, a decision will be taken regarding the upgraded schools and the government will also take a decision regarding the newly opened colleges.

The government will finalize the schedule for the budget session in this cabinet as well. The budget session of the assembly is late this time and it will start only in March.