2 killed as car plunges into gorge near Bir Billing in Kangra

Two youths were killed and two others injured when the car in which they were travelling skidded into a khud at the world-famous Bir Billing paragliding site in Kangra district.

The incident occurred late on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, officials said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the driver lost control of the vehicle near the paragliding take-off site, causing it to plunge into a deep khud.

Two occupants died on the spot, while the other two sustained critical injuries.

Local residents alerted the police after witnessing the accident. A rescue team reached the spot, retrieved the injured from the gorge, and rushed them to a nearby hospital.

Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Preliminary investigation indicates that overspeeding or poor nighttime visibility may have contributed to the mishap.