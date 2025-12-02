State records 9th driest November in 125 years

This year, Himachal Pradesh witnessed its ninth driest November in the last 125 years. In November, the state saw only 1 mm rainfall as compared to 19.7 mm, which is considered normal rain for the month, marking a massive 95% rain deficit.

However, this year the state experienced slightly higher rainfall in November as compared to the same period last year, when the state had witnessed only 0.2 mm rain (99% deficit). Interestingly, the state had experienced the same amount of rain in 2021 and 1983.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, all 12 districts witnessed a large rainfall deficit. Sirmaur and Mandi had the driest November as the two districts recorded no rainfall (0 mm as compared to their average of 7.7 mm and 13.4 mm).

As many as four districts – Shimla, Chamba, Hamirpur and Kangra — witnessed 99 per cent rain deficit. Shimla received 0.1 mm as compared to its November average of 12.6 mm, Chamba received 0.2 mm (average 34.8 mm), Hamirpur recorded 0.1 mm (average 8.9 mm) and Kangra received 0.2 mm (normal 14.5 mm).

Kullu and Una witnessed 96 percent rain deficit as Kullu received 1.1 mm (as compared to 27.7 mm), while Una received 0.4 mm (average 9.1 mm). Solan recorded a rainfall deficit of 95 per cent as it received 0.6 mm against 13.2 mm, Bilaspur received 0.7 mm against 10.6 mm and tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti received 1.9 mm against 23.6 mm. Kinnaur recorded 84 per cent rain deficit as it received 2.7 mm rain against 16.3 mm.

MeT predicts below normal rain in December

The state is unlikely to get any respite from the dry weather conditions in December.

As per the Meteorological Department, the state will experience below normal rainfall in December. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to remain normal or above normal across the state. Lower hills and plains in Solan, Una, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts will record above normal cold wave.

Meanwhile, the state is expected to witness light snowfall and rain at isolated places in middle and higher reaches on December 5 and 7.

Even in the last 24 hours, weather has mostly been dry across the state, with no significant changes in minimum and maximum temperatures. Minimum temperatures across the state were in the range of -8°C to 10°C while maximum temperatures were in the range of 14°C to 23°C.

With a maximum temperature of 23.2°C, Una was the hottest place in the state, while Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest with a minimum temperature of -8°C.

Shimla saw a minimum temperature of 5°C, while mercury dropped to 2.7°C in Manali. Solan recorded the minimum temperature at 2.4°C, Kangra 5.5°C, Mandi 5.1°C, Bilaspur 7.5°C, Hamirpur 4°C, Sundernagar 3.7°C, Bhuntar 3°C, Kufri 3.1°C, Narkanda 2.4°C, Kalpa 0°C, Nahan 10.3°C, Reckong Peo 2.2°C and Paonta Sahib 10°C