Corona Update: 62 New Cases of Corona in Kangra, Number of Infected Reached 278

Corona Update: On Wednesday, 62 new cases of corona infection have been reported in district Kangra. With this, now the number of corona infected has increased to 278. On the other hand, 95 people have defeated the corona infection on Wednesday.

According to the information, 627 samples were tested in the district on Wednesday. Rapid antigen test has revealed 58 cases. At the same time, three cases have been registered under TrueNet and one under RTPCR.

At the same time, seven patients are under treatment in Make Shift Hospital, Tanda. Apart from being corona positive, he is suffering from other diseases.

CMO Kangra Dr. Sushil Sharma said that so far 72,882 corona positive patients have been reported in the district out of which 71,326 have recovered. 1,270 patients have died.