Robotic Surgery will Start in IGMC Shimla, Four Doctors will Take Training in Rishikesh AIIMS

A four-member IGMC team left for All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Rishikesh on Monday before starting the robotic surgery.

This team will get other information related to operation theater to perform surgery here. In this, the team will also see whether the operation theaters currently built in the hospital are sufficient for this robotic surgery.

Apart from this, other technical information will also be obtained. After the return of the four-member team, the IGMC management will submit its report to the government. IGMC Principal Dr. Sita Thakur has confirmed this.

From Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), the heads of departments of urology, anesthesia, and two other departments have gone to AIIMS Rishikesh for training.

Robotic surgery has already started in Rishikesh, so after seeing the model of surgery here, its process will be started in IGMC. After this training will be imparted to the doctors and other hospital staff.

Intestine, Cancer, and Liver Patients will get the Benefit

Doctors of IGMC say that through robotic surgery, patients with serious diseases including the intestine, cancer, and liver will be benefitted.

Through this technology, doctors will be able to easily operate on colon cancer, large intestine, prostate, and liver cancer with the help of surgical instruments by sitting at a console.

Where in a normal operation it takes more than three hours, in this the operation will be done in one to one and a half hours.

Apart from this, instead of a team of five to seven doctors and nurses, one doctor, one anesthesiologist, and one sister will handle the operation.