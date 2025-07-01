248 roads blocked, 994 power transformers damaged in Mandi

A cloudburst in Mandi district today led to flashfloods and landslides, leaving behind a trail of destruction.

Key roads were blocked and power supply was disrupted in various subdivisions of the district. Full scale rescue and relief operations were launched considering extensive devastation and damage caused to infrastructure.

According to official data, more than 248 roads were blocked in Mandi district following landslides and flashfloods.

Dharampur subdivision was the worst-hit where 60 roads were totally blocked, followed by Sarkaghat (36), Thalout (34) and Seraj and Karsog (32 each), severely affecting mobility.

Roads were also blocked in other subdivisions of the district such as Mandi-II (15), Jogindernagar (12), Gohar (6), Sundernagar (4) and Padhar (17).

Simultaneously, the region is grappling with a massive power crisis. A total of 994 electricity transformers were reportedly rendered non-functional. Gohar subdivision accounted for the highest number of 470 damaged transformers, followed by Dharampur (171), Karsog (163), Mandi (125) and Thalout (31).

Smaller-scale damage to transformers was reported in Jogindernagar, Sarkaghat and Sundernagar subdivisions.

The collapse of an under-construction tunnel on the Mandi-Pathankot highway near Mandi added to public concerns.

The tunnel was part of the highway widening project. The incident has raised serious questions about the quality and safety standards of the ongoing infrastructure development work in the region.

In light of the crisis, political leaders have stepped up efforts to monitor the situation.

Former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is actively coordinating with district officials to oversee relief and rescue efforts in his home constituency of Seraj.

