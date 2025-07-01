Havoc in Himachal: Cloudbursts unleash flashfloods in Mandi, 4 dead, 16 missing

Sudden cloudbursts on Monday night triggered flashfloods and landslides across Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district, leaving four people dead and 16 missing.

Rescue operations continued on Tuesday, with 99 people evacuated from affected areas as authorities worked to trace the missing and restore blocked routes.

Of the 16 people missing, nine are from Siyanj Panchayat where two houses were swept away. Three others were washed away in Talwara village of Gohar, and four remain missing in Karsog.

Evacuees include residents and students from Palace Colony, DIET, Bada, Bassi, Kutti, Rikki villages, and Government Degree College Karsog.

The rescue operations are being carried out by teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, home guards, and District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

The deluge also caused widespread damage — 10 houses and 12 cowsheds were destroyed, and 26 cattle perished.

In Dharampur subdivision, landslides in Serthi and Bhadrana villages led to house collapses, prompting safety concerns.

Highway blocked, commuters stranded

Transportation has been badly hit, with key routes — including the Kiratpur-Manali National Highway — blocked at several points. Landslides near Jhalogi Tunnel, Four Miles, and Pandoh have stranded many tourists between Mandi and Aut.

Some commuters were stuck overnight inside road tunnels, prompting authorities to suspend vehicular movement from Mandi toward Kullu as a precaution.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has deployed personnel and machinery to clear debris and restore traffic.

Pandoh and Larji dams release water amid rising inflows

The situation became critical as heavy rain in the Beas River’s upper catchment areas led to a sharp increase in inflow at Pandoh Dam. Authorities were forced to open spillway gates to manage the water levels, causing the Beas to swell downstream.

The Larji Hydro Electric Project (126 MW) in Kullu also increased its water discharge due to rising water levels and high silt content. Similar warnings have been issued to the public and tourists in the area.

Schools closed as precaution

Due to the hazardous conditions—including rain, flooding, and road blockages—District Magistrate Apoorv Devgan has ordered the closure of all schools and educational institutions in Mandi district for July 1 as a precautionary measure.

The district administration has urged residents to avoid travel in vulnerable areas and remain alert as adverse weather conditions persist.