Merciless rain: Monsoon has killed 125 people so far, 12 missing

Shimla: Monsoon continues to wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh. Three deaths occurred on Tuesday in an accident caused by the monsoon.

The accident took place at Sharan Dhak near Pandadhar on Rampur-Nankhari road, where a car skidded on the road damaged by heavy rains and fell into a gorge 400 meters below, killing three occupants of the car.

With these deaths, the death toll due to monsoon in the state has gone up to 125. On the other hand, the process of cloudburst continues unabated in district Kullu, and on Tuesday, heavy devastation was witnessed due to cloudburst in Ghajhora drain in Seubagh of the district.

The debris that came with the flood in Ghajhora drain caused soil erosion and the debris entered many houses. The flood has caused heavy damage to the land and houses and gardens in the surrounding areas.

Incessant rains have started erosion of the soil below the road built along the Mandi-Pathankot NH-154 passing through the hill of Kotrupi and Kotrupi may repeat the six-year-old horrifying scene.

Then two buses got razed to the ground in Kotrupi and 48 passengers in them died due to being buried in the ground.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, 682 roads are still closed in the state.

Of these, 408 roads are closed in the Shimla zone, 201 in Mandi zone, 16 in Hamirpur zone, and 57 in Kangra zone. Due to these roads, the movement of vehicles is closed in many areas of the state.

Patients are facing difficulties in reaching the hospital. Apart from this, hundreds of HRTC routes are still closed. 5644 schemes of drinking water are also stuck in the state.

Due to this, people are facing shortage of drinking water in many areas of the state including capital Shimla.

According to the report released by the State Disaster Management Authority, a total of 125 people have lost their lives in the state so far in accidents due to monsoon.

12 people are missing and 147 people are injured. 540 houses have been completely damaged, while 4363 houses have been partially damaged.

146 shops and 1163 cow shelters have collapsed. According to the report, the loss due to monsoon has reached Rs 4,691 crore in the state.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in some parts of the state for four days. According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a yellow alert for heavy rains till July 19, 21, 22, and 23 in many parts of the plains, middle and high mountain districts.

The rains may continue in the state till July 24. In the event of heavy rains, there is a possibility of landslides, flash floods and increase in the water level of rivers and drains.

In view of the alert, local people and tourists have been advised to stay away from rivers and streams. Follow the advisories and guidelines issued by the concerned departments.