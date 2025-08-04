3 killed, 2 injured as car falls into gorge in Mandi

Three people died and two others were seriously injured as an Alto car plunged into a deep gorge near Saini Nullah on the Janjheli-Chhatri road in this district.

The mishap occurred on Sunday night but came to light only on Monday morning.

All occupants of the car were returning from Shankardehra after work.

Police promptly arrived at the site and started an investigation.

Authorities said poor road conditions caused by heavy rain and the collapse of a roadside retaining wall were likely contributors to the accident.

The deceased were identified as Devdat, Mangal Chand and Yashpal, all residents of Breogi village.

The two critically injured, driver Guman Singh from Kalyanju village and Labh Singh from Gagan village, were rushed to a nearby hospital by locals.