Himachal Police on high alert after Delhi blast

In the wake of the recent explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi, the Himachal Pradesh Police has been placed on high alert and security has been intensified across the state.

The Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tewari has issued directions to all the Superintendents of Police (SPs) to remain vigilant, especially in border districts and other sensitive areas.

The DGP has also directed the SPs to maintain surveillance over suspicious vehicles, abandoned objects and unusual movements, and to ensure close coordination with local agencies and sister departments.

Along with this, the police have also issued a public advisory urging citizens to remain alert and not panic.

The DGP said there was no need to panic, but stressed that public cooperation was essential for maintaining peace and security.

People have been advised to immediately report any suspicious object, unattended bag or vehicle to the nearest police station or by dialling the emergency number 112.

The police have also appealed to the people to refrain from sharing rumours or unverified information on social media and messaging platforms. Further, people have been requested to remain cautious in crowded areas and cooperate fully with security checks.

“The state police have strengthened surveillance and security arrangements across all districts, especially in border and sensitive areas. People’s alertness and timely information are crucial for overall security,” said the DGP.