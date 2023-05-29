Seven NHs Waiting for Forest Clearance, Files were Sent in December

Shimla: In the midst of preparations for the inauguration of Kiratpur-Nerchowk NH, discussion has also started on those seven projects, which are not getting forest clearance.

There has been a delay of about five months in the commencement of these projects. NHAI had already submitted the project report for forest clearance before December.

Approval was expected in January. But till the last week of May this project has not come out. Although earlier their number was eight, but out of these only the project from Kanthlighat to Shakral has got the green signal. While seven projects are still stuck.

The last part of the Kalka-Shimla National Highway from Kanthlighat to Dhalli is to be constructed in two parts.

In the first part, the process of forest clearance from Kanthlighat to Shakral has been completed. It may be noted that the total length of this part being converted into four-lane is 17.465 km and the road is to be constructed at a cost of Rs 1844.77 crore.

While the Shimla-Mataur, Pathankot-Mandi and Kalka-Shimla NH stretches between Shakral to Dhalli are yet to be approved.

Of these, about 11 km of NH is to be constructed from Shakral to Dhalli. A budget of Rs 2070 crore has been kept for this. Three tunnels and seven bridges will be constructed in this part.

Completed Project in two and a Half Years

NHAI regional officer Abdul Basit has said that the construction of Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-laning has been completed. It will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Negotiations are on for forest clearance of 7 projects. Construction has started from Kanthlighat to Shakral. A target has been fixed to complete this project in two and a half years.