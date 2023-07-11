Nature’s second attack on Himachal due to weather, earthquake occurred in Chamba district

Shimla. Mild tremors of earthquake were felt in the early hours of Tuesday in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba, which is facing torrential rains.

Meteorological sources said that the tremors were felt at 1.45 am, whose intensity was measured at 2.8 on the Richter scale.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in Chamba town at 32.65 degree north latitude and 76.57 east longitude and a depth of five kilometers from the ground surface.

There is no report of any loss of life or property due to the earthquake. According to the data of the Meteorological Department, 131 mm of rainfall has been recorded in Chamba district.