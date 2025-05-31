Medicinal plants face high risk of extinction, need conservation

Buransh, state flower of Himachal Pradesh, as well as popular condiments like “tejpatta” can disappear if efforts are not made to conserve these plants, which have been listed as vulnerable by the state biodiversity board and faces a high risk of disappearing.

Also known as Rhodendron, this wild flower has been adorning the hills with its resplendent red. A slew of factors like over-exploitation for medicinal purposes, habitat destruction and changes in the flowering pattern are attributed as the key reasons for this status thus necessitating the need for conservation.

Its three species, namely Rhododendron anthopogon, Rhododendron campanulatum and Rhododendron lepidotum fall under this category.

The commonly used “bhojpatra” has been categorised as endangered as per the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Also known as Himalayan birch, it holds significant historical, cultural and ecological importance.

It was historically a writing material for sacred texts and scriptures and also finds use in traditional medicine and is part of Hindu rituals.

“The state biodiversity board has identified 60 medicinal species which are facing various categories of threat, as per the IUCN, with 12 of them having been assessed as critically endangered that face an extremely high risk of extinction,” said DC Rana, Member Secretary, State Biodiversity Board, which has been working for the conservation of these plants.

Besides, 21 among them have been categorised as endangered and face a very high risk of becoming extinct in the wild owing to various factors like habitat loss, climate change and human activities, including their over-exploitation.

Additionally, 27 of them fall in the vulnerable category and face the risk of disappearing in the state, said Rana.

“The board is creating awareness on the sustainable use of these plants while promoting their conservation,” he added.

Another key plant, “Brahma kamal”, has been assessed as critically endangered.

“Brahma kamal” has cultural and spiritual importance in the Hindu theology and is considered a sacred flower, believed to bring good luck, prosperity and divine blessings.

The flower blooms once a year, often at night and its association with Lord Brahma makes it a symbol of purity and divine beauty.

“Tejpatta”, which holds significance in both culinary and medicinal practices, is another vulnerable specie.

Its aromatic leaves are used as a flavoring agent in cooking, especially in curries and pickles while it is also has slew of medicinal values like aiding digestion, managing diabetes, etc.

“Khurasani Ajwain”, commonly known as “karu”, is believed to be the promoter of liver and digestive health also fall in the vulnerable category.