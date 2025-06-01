Himachal Govt to develop 77 eco-tourism sites, generate Rs 200 crore in five years

The government will develop 77 eco-tourism sites in different forest circles across the state. This is expected to generate Rs 200 crore in the next five years.

“The goal is to attract tourists in a way that protects nature, creates local jobs and helps the economy grow in a clean and sustainable manner,” said a government spokesperson.

The spokesperson further said that the state had always been a favourite place of nature lovers with its snow-covered mountains, thick forests, clean rivers and rich wildlife.

“The new eco-tourism policy aims to use this natural beauty in a responsible way. Eco-tourism means travelling to natural places without harming the environment.

The Eco-Tourism Policy, 2024, has been specially made to support this idea, keeping both tourism and nature safe,” he said.

Under this policy, 77 eco-tourism sites are being developed in different parts of the state like Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Rampur, Solan, Nahan, Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Dharamshala, Palampur, Chamba, Dalhousie, Nurpur and Reckong Peo.

Out of these, eco-tourism operators have already been selected for seven popular sites — Potter Hill and Shoghi in Shimla, Solang Nallah in Kullu and Kasol in Parvati Valley.

“The rest of the sites are being developed in phases. Visitors will be able to enjoy eco-friendly activities like trekking, bird watching, forest camping, jungle walks, homestays and nature interpretation trails,” he said.

An important part of this eco-tourism push is involving the local people. Eco-tourism committees have been formed in each forest circle to take care of these projects.

Local youth are being trained as nature guides and workers. “So far, more than 70 guides and 135 Multi-Purpose Workers (MPWs) have been trained by HPECOSOC (Himachal Pradesh Eco-Tourism Society).

This is helping people get jobs and also encouraging them to take care of nature,” said the spokesperson.

To make travel and bookings easier for tourists, the government has made eco-tourism services available online.

Over 100 forest rest houses and camping sites can now be booked through the HPECOSOC website. “A trekking management system has also been introduced.

More than 245 trekking routes have been marked and listed based on difficulty levels. A mobile app is also being made to guide tourists better,” he said.

These efforts are already showing good results. In 2024, more than 181.24 lakh tourists visited the state, including 82,000 foreign visitors.

“It’s a rise of 13.24 per cent compared to the previous year. Since tourism contributes 7.78 per cent to the state’s Gross Domestic Product, this new policy is expected to further strengthen the state’s economy,” he said.