7 injured as ABVP and SFI activists clash in Himachal Pradesh University

At least seven activists from the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Students Federation of India were injured after a clash erupted between the two student groups at Himachal Pradesh University.

Tribune photo: Lalit KumarThe clash occurred around 10 a.m. on the university premises, quickly escalating into a violent situation.

As a result, students sustained injuries to their heads and hands. ABVP activists have alleged that while some ABVP members were heading to the university, they were ambushed by several SFI activists wielding sharp weapons, including a rod, resulting in injuries to the ABVP activists.

Police arrived at the university as soon as they received the information, and a complaint was filed at the Boileauganj Police Station.

The injured were rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shimla, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi, confirmed the report and stated that further investigation is underway.