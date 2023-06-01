Pensioner Women will get Rs 1500 from July 1, Information Released

Shimla: Women pensioners already receiving pension in Social Justice and Empowerment Department, Himachal Pradesh will be given Rs 1500 per month from Indira Gandhi Mahila Samman Nidhi Scheme from July 1.

In the first phase, information has also been issued by the state government that Rs 1500 has been issued to 2.31 lakh women of Himachal since July 1. However, there is no avenue open for fresh applications for the women of Himachal Pradesh under the scheme.

Eligible women can apply for various schemes of women already running in the welfare department. Widow pension, diva pension, and social security pension of single women and women have been merged in Indira Yojana.

It has been named Himachal Pradesh Prerna Kosh Yojana. Two lakh 31 thousand women of Himachal Pradesh will get Rs 1500 pension from July 1.

Although earlier 950, 1000, and 1150 pensions were given under Widow, Day, Ekal Nari, and other pension schemes, now Rs 1500 monthly pension will be given directly.

In the first phase in the state, the women who were getting Rs 1000 and Rs 1150 pension will now be given Rs 1500 from July 1.

In the sub-target of Himachal Day, the Chief Minister has announced to include the women of Spiti in the scheme, while other women in the age group of 18 to 59 years in the state will be included in the scheme in a phased manner.

However, these government employees, account holders, and tax payer women will not be included. Udra, Health and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Dr. Col. Dhaniram Shandil told that in the first phase, Rs 1500 pension will be issued to women in this regard, and a notification has been issued in this regard. In the upcoming phases, other women will also be provided the facility.