Reel change Parivaar ignites social reform in rural Sirmaur

This is an era where modernisation is reshaping lifestyles, traditional joint family systems are disintegrating and relationships are weakening.

This is not just the story of the Trans-Giri region of Sirmaur but a reality for many rural communities across India.

Determined to counter this alarming trend and preserve the rich hill culture of Sirmaur, talented young artistes of Naya village in the Shillai subdivision have taken an extraordinary step.

They have created the first-ever film in the Pahadi dialect of Sirmaur, aptly titled ‘Parivaar’ (Family).

This pioneering cinematic effort is much more than just a film—it is a movement aimed at social awareness and cultural revival.

The one-hour-long film addresses a growing concern in rural India: the rise of substance abuse among the youth. Alcoholism, drug addiction and gambling have infiltrated village life, pulling young individuals away from their families and jeopardising their futures.

Through the gripping narrative of ‘Parivaar’, the filmmakers aim to inspire youth to resist these vices and to strengthen the fading bonds of joint family life.

‘Parivaar’ paints a poignant picture of how addiction can disrupt families and lead to emotional and financial ruin.

It showcases the gradual erosion of familial values as young men and women fall prey to bad influences. At the heart of the film is a message of hope—a call for youth to reconnect with their roots, value their relationships, and choose a path of responsibility over self-destruction.

What makes this initiative even more remarkable is that ‘Parivaar’ was produced with zero budget—a testament to the dedication and perseverance of the local artists.

Driven purely by their passion for storytelling and social change, a team of 20 actors from a single village contributed their talent, time and effort to bring this vision to life.

The film was spearheaded by Anshul Sharma, who not only directed the film but also played a lead role.

The screenplay was crafted by Vicky Sharma and Naveen Sharma, while the cinematography was handled by Anshul Sharma and Manish Sharma. The editing was also completed by Anshul Sharma, showcasing his multi-faceted skills.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Vicky Sharma, Rajesh Sharma, Karishma Sharma, Raveena Sharma, Rishu Sharma, Manit Sharma, Naveen Sharma, Manish Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Kamlesh Sharma, Subhash Sharma, Roshan Sharma, Arvind Verma, Virendra Sharma, Geeta Negi, Kialo Devi, Deepika Sharma and Deepo Devi. Each actor contributed wholeheartedly, ensuring that the message of the film reaches every corner of the community.

Beyond addressing substance abuse, ‘Parivaar’ holds historical significance as the first-ever film produced in the Pahadi dialect of Sirmaur.

In a time when regional languages are being overshadowed by mainstream languages, this film serves as a bold step toward preserving and promoting local linguistic heritage.

By telling a socially relevant story in their native tongue, the filmmakers have not only made the film more relatable for local audiences but have also taken an important step in keeping their culture alive for future generations.

The initiative by the youth of Naya village is a shining example of how grassroots efforts can drive meaningful social change. Despite limited resources, their unwavering commitment has resulted in a film that resonates deeply with their community.

The impact of ‘Parivaar’ extends beyond the screen. It has sparked conversations about the importance of family, the dangers of addiction and the need to embrace one’s cultural identity.

The film has been screened in village gatherings, schools, and local events, where it has received overwhelming support and appreciation.

The success of ‘Parivaar’ serves as an inspiration for young artistes and social activists across India. It proves that cinema is not just a medium of entertainment but a powerful tool for education, awareness, and reform.

At a time when rural communities are grappling with socio-cultural challenges, initiatives like ‘Parivaar’ highlight the power of storytelling to rekindle lost traditions, strengthen relationships, and guide the youth towards a brighter future.

The young artistes of Naya village have set a precedent—proving that change begins at home, within one’s community, and through collective effort.

‘Parivaar’ is not just a film; it is a beacon of hope, reminding us all that families are the foundation of a strong and prosperous society.