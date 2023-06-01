Now there will be Practical Verification of Fourlane DPR, Nitin Gadkari Orders RO, and PO

Shimla: Now the NHAI officials will have to regularize the practical verification of the four-lane project.

Union Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has said to lay emphasis on completing the project with precise preparation. He said that the practical verification of the DPR would speed up the commencement of the project.

Along with this, unnecessarily wasted time will also be saved. He also ordered the regional authorities to use environment-friendly materials and complete the road alignment properly.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had called a meeting of NHAI regional officers and project officers from across the country in Delhi. NHAI regional officer Abdul Basit has participated in this meeting from Himachal side.

During this, a detailed discussion was held on the proposed four-lane project across the country as well as the state. He ordered the RO of NHAI to construct world-class roads across the country.

It is worth mentioning that many big projects of NHAI are going on in Himachal, while the work of converting the Kiratpur-Nerchowk National Highway into four laning is almost complete.

Forest clearance has not yet been received in seven projects. He has also launched four apps on this occasion. General VK Singh was also present in this meeting.