9% decline in road accidents In Himachal

The number of road accidents in Himachal Pradesh has decreased by 9 per cent in 2025 as compared to 2024. From January 1 to September 30 this year, the state witnessed 1,406 road accidents in 2025 as compared to 1,546 mishaps during the same period in 2024.

The data shows that the maximum number of 194 accidents were reported in Shimla district, followed by Mandi (180), Sirmaur (137), Una (128), Solan (117), Kullu and Kangra (107 each), Bilaspur (99), Baddi (96), Nurpur (55), Chamba (54), Hamirpur (51), Dehra police district (35) and Kinnaur (30). Lahaul and Spiti recorded the minimum number of 16 accidents in the state.

In 2024 (January 1 to September 30), Shimla reported 238 mishaps, Mandi (203), Una (167), Kangra (160), Solan (142), Sirmaur (127), Kullu (116), Bilaspur (106), Baddi (86), Chamba (64), Nurpur (61), Hamirpur (57) and Kinnaur (17). However, no accidents were reported in Lahaul and Spiti during this period.

The Police Department says that the decline has been witnessed due to effective implementation of the road safety measures and traffic management. Officials says that strict policing, use of alcometers and online challans have generated positive results.

Besides, several awareness campaigns have been conducted to promote responsible driving behaviour. The enforcement of traffic regulations and an emergency response system have been enhanced to ensure timely action in case of any accident, they added.