Government transferred 22 BDOs, Kirti Chandel now Project Director

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has transferred 22 Block Development Officers (BDOs). Secretary Rural Development Priyatu Mandal has issued transfer orders.

Yashpal to Project Director Bilaspur, Om Prakash to Project Director Chamba, Rajkumar to Project Director Hamirpur, Chandraveer to Project Director Kangra, Sikandar to Project Director Kinnaur, Parul Katyar to Project Director Lahaul-Spiti, Jaywanti to Project Director Kullu, Kirti Chandel to Project Director Project Director Shimla has been posted.