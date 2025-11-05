Chitkul blanketed in snow, light showers hit higher Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti

The remote Chitkul village in Kinnaur district was covered with a thick blanket of snow after light snowfall on Tuesday night.

Light snowfall was also reported in isolated areas of Lahaul and Spiti, another tribal district.

Meanwhile, higher regions of Kinnaur, including Sangla and Kalpa, along with Manali and Naina Devi in Bilaspur district, recorded light rain.

According to the State Meteorological Department, light snowfall and rain are likely to continue in the higher reaches of the state on Wednesday, while dry weather is expected across Himachal Pradesh from November 6 onwards.

The fresh snowfall and rain also caused temperatures to drop across most parts of the state.

Shimla recorded a minimum of 8.4°C, Dharamsala 13.8°C, Manali 6.9°C, Kalpa 2.8°C, Solan 11°C, Kangra 13.6°C, Mandi 13.3°C, Narkanda 5.4°C, Keylong -0.4°C, and Kukumseri -1.8°C.